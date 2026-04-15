Fatal Alaska Crash: Lawsuit Alleges ‘Profit Over Safety’







A wrongful death lawsuit was recently filed against airline Bering Air after a fatal 2025 crash in Alaska that killed all passengers on board.

Filed by law firm Wisner Baum LLP, the lawsuit alleges that the crash of Flight 445 was not simply the result of weather—but a preventable tragedy caused by critical safety failures and profit-driven decisions.

According to the complaint, the aircraft—a Cessna 208B Caravan—was allegedly operated in an unairworthy condition, exceeding weight limits by more than 1,000 pounds for icing conditions and flying into forecasted icing despite clear safety risks.

The suit further alleges that these decisions were made to carry additional paying passengers and cargo, prioritizing revenue over safety.

“An aircraft—particularly a Caravan—operating with excessive weight in known icing conditions is fundamentally unsafe. Loss of control became not just possible, but predictable,” Clay Robbins III, senior partner in the Los Angeles office of Wisner Baum , said. “This case will show that ten people did not lose their lives because of weather; they lost their lives because safety margins were knowingly stripped away.”

The lawsuit, filed in Alaska Superior Court on February 9, 2026, on behalf of the estate of Talaluk Driskill La Roi Katchatag, accuses Bering Air of negligence, gross negligence, and reckless misconduct in connection with the crash near Nome, Alaska.

“As alleged, this was not a weather accident; it was a preventable tragedy. This case seeks accountability for those decisions.” Robbins concludes.

Clay Robbins III, from Wisner Baum LLP, is available to provide expert insight into the case and its broader implications for aviation safety and accountability.