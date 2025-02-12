Fatal Crash of Bering Air Cessna 208B in Alaska





The recent tragic crash of a Bering Air Cessna 208B EX (N321BA) near Nome, Alaska, has renewed questions regarding design flaws in the Cessna 208B and the dangers of flying the aircraft in icing conditions. Preliminary flight tracking evidence suggests a loss of control of the aircraft while flying in weather conducive to airframe icing. The rapid descent of the aircraft could be observed on various public flight tracking websites.

As far back as 2004, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) put “reduce dangers to aircraft flying in icing conditions” on its annual “Most Wanted” list. In 2008, after a series of fatal icing accidents, Cessna replaced the pneumatic de-icing system on new production Cessna 208B aircraft with the fluid-based TKS system to improve de-icing capabilities of the aircraft. However, the 208B had numerous other design flaws discovered in litigation arising from the 2002 fatal accident in Parks, AZ, that made it susceptible to in-flight icing. Mike Slack, who handled 208B icing lawsuits against Cessna, including a case in Alaska, says the recent fatal accident renews long-standing questions regarding the 208B’s certification for flight in known icing conditions.

Aviation attorneys, Mike Slack and Ladd Sanger are available to provide insight and information on:

The history of icing-related crashes involving the Cessna 208B and its known design deficiencies.

The implications of operating the 208B in in-flight icing climates and environments such as Alaska.

Regulatory oversights during the Cessna 208B’s certification process, including the questionable sufficiency of icing tests conducted by Cessna.

The limited legal recourse available to the victims’ families under Alaska law.

Factors that could have affected the functioning of the TKS de-icing system on the accident aircraft.

Mr. Slack and Mr. Sanger are certified in Aviation Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Mr. Slack is an active pilot and former NASA engineer. Mr. Sanger is an active jet pilot and holds an Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) certificate. Both Sanger and Slack have handled a broad array of aviation accident cases across the United States, from major airline disasters to general aviation crashes over three decades. Mr. Slack has litigated or tried cases in courts in 36 different states.

