Alaska reports over 14,000 average annual crime incidents across five cities

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The five cities studied average 14,054 crime incidents a year, and property crime makes up 78% of them. Anchorage, the largest city, records 3,262 incidents annually but has the lowest rate of the five cities at 11 per 1,000 residents. Wasilla’s rate is more than 25 times higher.

Top 5 Alaska cities with the highest crime rates:

Full dataset and findings: Google Doc