Alaska reports over 14,000 average annual crime incidents across five cities

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Crime is putting Alaska’s cities on alert, with Wasilla ranking as the most dangerous at 289 crime incidents per 1,000 residents, according to a new analysis by Ladah Injury & Car Accident Lawyers Las Vegas. Fairbanks follows at 149 per 1,000, ranking 2nd in the state.
The five cities studied average 14,054 crime incidents a year, and property crime makes up 78% of them. Anchorage, the largest city, records 3,262 incidents annually but has the lowest rate of the five cities at 11 per 1,000 residents. Wasilla’s rate is more than 25 times higher.
Top 5 Alaska cities with the highest crime rates:
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Rank
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City
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Average Annual Incidents
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Rate Per 1,000
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1
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Wasilla
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2,800
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289
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2
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Fairbanks
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4,791
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149
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3
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Juneau
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2,450
Related Content
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77
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4
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North Slope Borough
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752
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70
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5
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Anchorage
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3,262
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11
Full dataset and findings: Google Doc
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