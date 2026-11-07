Alaska reports over 14,000 average annual crime incidents across five cities

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Crime is putting Alaska’s cities on alert, with Wasilla ranking as the most dangerous at 289 crime incidents per 1,000 residents, according to a new analysis by Ladah Injury & Car Accident Lawyers Las Vegas. Fairbanks follows at 149 per 1,000, ranking 2nd in the state.

The five cities studied average 14,054 crime incidents a year, and property crime makes up 78% of them. Anchorage, the largest city, records 3,262 incidents annually but has the lowest rate of the five cities at 11 per 1,000 residents. Wasilla’s rate is more than 25 times higher.

Top 5 Alaska cities with the highest crime rates:

Rank

City

Average Annual Incidents

Rate Per 1,000

1

Wasilla

2,800

289

2

Fairbanks

4,791

149

3

Juneau

2,450

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77

4

North Slope Borough

752

70

5

Anchorage

3,262

11

Full dataset and findings: Google Doc



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