AFN Calls For Responsible Budgeting

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
The Alaska Federation of Natives Friday responded to the Governor’s veto of almost half a billion dollars from the state’s operating budget, calling it an unwise commitment to a campaign promise.
‘AFN supports the overall parameters of operating budget the Legislature passed,’ said AFN President Julie Kitka. ‘We urge the House and Senate to override these uncalled-for vetoes, particularly those related to education, health, and public safety.’
The Alaska State Legislature sent the smallest operating budget in more than a decade to Governor Dunleavy. In doing so, lawmakers recognized that the size of the Permanent Fund dividend can’t override sound fiscal policy. Tough but necessary budget cuts were made. The 182 radical and drastic vetoes announced today by Governor Dunleavy threaten the livelihood and rights of tens of thousands of Alaskans.
AFN continues to call for good government, including responsible budgeting that meets the needs of Alaskans—and gets our economy back on track. We support a sustainable fiscal plan and a Permanent Fund Dividend, and recognize that the two aren’t mutually exclusive.