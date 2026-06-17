After Months of Ranting About Taking Iran’s Uranium, Trump Asks, ‘Why Bother?’







Trump’s comments served as an admission, said one observer, that “the uranium was a false justification for war.”



President Donald Trump and his top advisers have spent months insisting that extracting and confiscating highly enriched uranium from Iran was the top objective of the unprovoked war he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began in February—but on Tuesday at the Group of Seven summit in France, he shrugged off the need to rapidly obtain the nuclear reactor component.

There is “no rush” to retrieve uranium from nuclear sites the US bombed in June 2025, Trump said, adding that taking the highly enriched uranium is something the US wants “psychologically,” but not enough to prioritize extracting it right away.

One could make the argument, he said, that it wasn’t worth the effort to take the material at all.

“Frankly, to go get it—we’re going to go get it—but to go get it is a big deal, because they say only China and us have the equipment,” said the president. “You could make the case, ‘Why do you even bother?’ because it’s not very valuable, you know. It’s probably half a million dollars worth, it’s not very valuable stuff.”

Trump is backing away from getting Iran’s enriched material: “You could make the case, why even bother? It’s not very valuable stuff.” pic.twitter.com/CgNgnZCaMQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2026

Trump’s comments came a day after he and the Iranian government announced they had reached a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to end the war. The president told The New York Times that the agreement includes a requirement that Iran will be limited to enriching uranium only to levels that “could never be used by the military.”

White House officials, though, told The Washington Post that details of Iran’s nuclear program will be subject to negotiations over the next two months. The question of whether talks on the nuclear program could be held separately, after a deal to end the war was reached, had been a major sticking point for the US leading up to the MOU.

Trump brushed off suggestions that the deal to end the war, in which Iran demonstrated its economic might by effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz and sending energy prices skyrocketing—obtained no guarantees on Iran’s nuclear program that hadn’t already been secured in 2015 in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which was brokered by the Obama administration and which limited Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. Trump exited the JCPOA during his first term.

Iran will only be able to enrich uranium “for nonmilitary purposes. Forever,” said Trump on Monday.

On Fox News on Monday, former National Security Council chief of staff Alex Gray insisted the president had secured a deal that, for the first time, would stop Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. Before the US and Israel began attacking Iran in February, the Middle Eastern country maintained that its nuclear power program was not for military purposes.

While Trump’s supporters insisted the war and the MOU had made clear Trump had drawn a hard line on Iran’s nuclear capacity, his comments on Tuesday were taken by foreign policy analyst Logan McMillen as an admission that “the uranium was a false justification for war.”

“The real purpose was to punish Iran for the crime of being an independent economic power that refused to participate in America’s petro economy,” said McMillen.

At CNN, Aaron Blake noted that Trump has spent weeks sending inconsistent messages about his demand that Iran end its nuclear program.

Late last month, the president said on social media that Iran’s uranium “will be unearthed by the United States… in close coordination and conjunction with the Islamic Republic of Iran, plus the International Atomic Energy Agency, and DESTROYED.”

But in April, Trump told Reuters that US strikes last year had left Iran’s uranium “so far ⁠underground, I don’t care about that.”

Two weeks later, he again said that the US had “to take that nuclear dust,” before telling Fox News last month that destroying the uranium was not “necessary except from a public relations standpoint.”

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