AKOM’s communication team launches critical connectivity during disaster





Following severe storms that struck Western Alaska earlier this month, members of the Alaska Organized Militia’s Communications and Information Systems Directorate, known as J6, deployed new handheld satellite tracking devices called SHOUT Nanos to maintain critical communication links with response teams operating in isolated communities.

The SHOUT Nano devices transmit GPS locations and short text messages via satellite, allowing Task Force Bethel members and the AKOM’s Joint Operations Center on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to monitor team safety, coordinate logistics and share real-time updates during ongoing recovery operations.

“In order to do something, you must be able to talk to one another,” said Spc. George Yang, an information technology specialist and signal support systems specialist with the Alaska Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment. “When teams are out in the field, our job is to make sure they can talk to anybody.”

J6’s primary mission during the response was to establish reliable communication networks between the JOC and AKOM teams on the ground using satellite phones, GPS systems and internet capabilities. The SHOUT Nano fills a critical gap by providing a lightweight, low-power device that automatically transmits location data and short messages through satellites, even in areas without radio or cellular service.

“The SHOUT Nano ensures safety and accountability,” said Lt. Col. Herbert Gladwill, a cyberspace operations officer with the Alaska Air National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters. “It automatically updates each user’s location and has an emergency button that alerts the Rescue Coordination Center if someone needs help.”

Data from the SHOUT Nano integrates with Maven, a platform managed by the AKOM’s JOC that combines data from multiple sources to enhance the Common Operating Picture. The system displays real-time GPS locations, supply tracking and short messages on a single map interface, giving leadership a shared operational view.

“Maven gives us a clear visual of what’s happening on the ground,” said Tech. Sgt. Wolf Russo, COP manager with the AKANG’s JFHQ. “We can see which communities have received supplies, where our people are located and what areas still need support.”

The integration of SHOUT Nano and Maven improves decision-making and coordination among the AKOM, State Emergency Operations Center, FEMA and local partners.

“Instead of sorting through different websites, we can pull all the information into one view,” said Russo. “It keeps everyone reading from the same page and reduces confusion during fast-moving missions.”

While Starlink provides internet connectivity in the field, it’s the connection between Maven’s functionality and the SHOUT Nano’s capabilities that ensures teams remain connected regardless of location.

“We want everyone, Army Guard, Air Guard, State Defense Force, Civil Air Patrol, FEMA, to be able to use the same tools and see the same picture,” said Gladwill. “That’s how we respond faster and help more people.”

Russo said this mission marked the first time these systems were used together during a real-world disaster after being tested earlier in the year during exercise Vigilant Guard.

“This was our first big event using all of these tools in a real response,” said Russo. “We’re seeing how much they help us do our job and serve communities across Alaska.”

For Gladwill, the mission demonstrated the importance of resilient communication technology in Alaska, where geography often limits infrastructure.

“This kind of technology isn’t optional, it’s necessary,” said Gladwill. “In Alaska, where there aren’t always roads or phone service, tools like the SHOUT Nano and Maven help us communicate, stay safe and do our job.”

As recovery operations continue in Western Alaska, the experience is helping the AKOM refine how it prepares for future emergencies.

“One thing is communication saves lives and keeps people alive,” said Yang. “That’s what this mission is about, making sure no one is left without help. It’s an honor to serve and to provide support to the people of Western Alaska.”