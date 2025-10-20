State and Alaska Organized Militia expand evacuation, sheltering operations for West Coast Storm survivors

The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC), Alaska Organized Militia (AKOM), and multiple state and volunteer agencies continue coordinated response operations following the severe storm that struck Alaska’s West Coast late last week, causing widespread flooding, infrastructure damage, and community displacement across the region.

Mark Roberts, SEOC incident commander, said the priority today has shifted from life safety to life sustainment and shelter operations.

“We’ve confirmed that a number of homes cannot be reoccupied, even with emergency repairs, and that infrastructure has been compromised in several communities,” Roberts said. “Our focus now is making sure people are safe, warm, and cared for while we work with our partners to restore essential services.”

Sheltering operations have expanded beyond the regional hub of Bethel, where capacity is reaching its limit. Hundreds of survivors are being relocated to safe, warm shelters outside the region in coordination with local communities, tribal organizations, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation, and the Association of Village Council Presidents.

The Alaska National Guard is supporting state-led evacuation, supply delivery, and community sustainment operations:



Two UH-60 Black Hawk, one HH-60 MEDEVAC, and one CH-47 Chinook helicopters from the Alaska Army National Guard evacuated residents from Kipnuk to Bethel on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from the 176th Wing transported sanitation supplies, tents, heaters, Meals Ready to Eat, and a transport truck to Bethel and Kotzebue, and is scheduled to return today with approximately 300 evacuees to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson for onward movement to shelter facilities in Anchorage.

Three UH-60 Black Hawks and one CH-47 Chinook are launching this morning to continue evacuations from Kipnuk and Kwigillingok.

Approximately 35 Alaska Organized Militia members are deploying today to Kotzebue, Nome, and Bethel to assist with shelter operations, supply distribution, and community assessments, bringing total deployed personnel to about 75 across affected areas.

The large-scale evacuation operation expected today represents one of the most significant airlift efforts in recent Alaska disaster response history.

Evacuees will be transported aboard an Alaska Air National Guard C-17 from Bethel to JBER, where the SEOC, Alaska National Guard, and the American Red Cross of Alaska are coordinating ground transportation to sheltering, food service, and medical care.

The Municipality of Anchorage, Department of Health and Social Services, and local volunteer organizations are providing additional support to ensure evacuees receive assistance, comfort, and information about next steps.

“Our Guardsmen, Alaska State Defense Force, and Alaska Naval Militia members are fully engaged across the affected region, conducting evacuations, delivering critical supplies, and helping restore basic services,” said Col. Christen Brewer, AKNG’s Joint Staff operations officer. “We’re working hand-in-hand with the SEOC and local partners to ensure every Alaskan impacted by this storm has access to shelter, food, and care. This is an all-hands effort, and our commitment is to stay as long as we’re needed.”

The AKOM and SEOC are also working with state and tribal partners to deliver food, fuel, and other essential supplies to multiple impacted communities.

Roberts emphasized the human toll of the disaster and the importance of coordinated recovery.

“These families have experienced the worst days of their lives and are now moving away from their homes, schools, and neighbors,” Roberts said. “We’re doing everything we can to help them recover and to make sure they are welcomed and supported.”