Alaska Air National Guard Airmen rescue 4 occupants from 2 plane crashes







Alaska Air National Guardsmen of the 176th Wing rescued four occupants from two aircraft crashes Aug. 12 and 14.



The Guardsmen rescued two from a PA-18 Super Cub crash in the Ptarmigan Pass area Thursday, and they rescued three from a PA-14 Family Cruiser on the Beluga River on Saturday.



Alaska Air National Guard Capt. Daniel Dickman, Alaska Rescue Coordination Center senior controller, said the AKRCC requested assistance from the 176th Wing for both rescues with Airmen of 210th, 211th and 212th Rescue Squadrons.



After receiving a satellite distress message that was relayed by the Alaska State Troopers, the AKRCC dis-patched a 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter and a 211th Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II fixed-wing aircraft to the site of the PA-18 crash in Ptarmigan Pass about 130 miles north-west of Anchorage. Both aircraft were carrying Guardian Angel teams comprising of highly-trained para-rescue Airmen.



The HC-130 air-to-air refueled the HH-60 to ensure it could make the distance with operational time on location.



The HH-60 crew located the aircraft, and the pararescuemen made contact with and evacuated the two occupants. The HH-60 transported the two to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage where they were released.



After receiving a signal from an unregistered 406 MHz Emergency Locator Transmitter, the AKRCC dis-patched an HH-60 with a Guardian Angel team to the site of the PA-14 crash at the Beluga River about 40 miles west of Anchorage.



As in the previous crash, the HH-60 crew located the aircraft, and one survivor was transported to Providence Hospital and released. Additionally, LifeMed Alaska airlifted two injured occupants to Providence.



Dickman underlined the importance for aircraft operators to install a 406 ELT and to keep the device registration current. He said doing so can increase response time.



“With an unregistered ELT, we’ll get a location, but we won’t get an aircraft type, we won’t get a tail number, we don’t know aircraft type, and we don’t know who owns it,” he said. “Those ones are tough because we can’t call the registered owner or emergency contact. We have to fly over and verify a crash when it could be someone just bumped a switch.”



For the PA-18 rescue, the 210th RQS, 211th RQS, 212th RQS and the AKRCC were awarded two saves. For the PA-14 rescue the AKRCC was awarded three saves, the 210th RQS, 212th RQS was awarded one save, and LifeMed was awarded two saves.





