Alaska Air National Guard Airmen Rescue Four Hunters in Two Missions North of the Arctic Circle

Alaska Air National Guard Airmen of the 176th Wing rescued four hunters in two missions during a single sortie on Sept. 18 in Arctic Alaska.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center at JBER opened the first mission in response to a request from the Alaska State Troopers to rescue two hunters stranded on the banks of the Koness River about 250 miles northeast of Fairbanks.



The distressed hunters used a two-way satellite communication device to send an SOS signal.



The AKRCC requested support from the 176th Wing search and rescue duty officer, who dispatched a 210th Rescue Squadron Detachment 1 HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter out of Eielson Air Force Base and a 211th Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II aircraft out of JBER, both with 212th Rescue Squadron Guardian Angel rescue Airmen on board.



During the mission, the HC-130 air-to-air refueled the HH-60 using the hose-and-drogue system to extend the helicopter’s range.



Referencing the SOS device’s coordinates, the Jolly Green crew vectored in on the hunters’ position before disembarking the Guardian Angels by rescue hoist. They made contact with the hunters before bringing them into the helicopter via hoist.

During the first rescue mission, the Troopers notified AKRCC of another two hunters in distress on the banks of the Sheenjek River about 30 miles west of the first rescue. Like the first hunting party, the second used a two-way satellite communication device.

The helicopter crew flew to the SOS coordinates, and they were able to land and disembark the Guardian Angels, who made contact with the second two hunters before bringing them into the helicopter.

The crew then transported the four to Eielson AFB, where they were released to Troopers for their safety.



Cell phones do not have reception in much of the Alaska outdoors, and AKRCC officials urge those recreating outdoors to carry a satellite communication device and leave an itinerary with a loved one.