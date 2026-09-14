Alaska Air National Guard responds to 2 plane crashes, rescues 2 pilots











Alaska Air National Guardsmen of 176th Wing rescued two pilots in two separate plane crashes Sept. 10.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center at JBER opened the first mission after receiving a report from a Good Samaritan of a crash of a Piper PA-18 at Friday Creek about 20 miles east of Palmer.

The AKRCC requested support from the 176th Wing search and rescue duty officer who dispatched a 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60W Jolly Green II search and rescue helicopter with 212th Rescue Squadron Guardian Angel rescue Airmen on board.

The HH-60 crew landed near the crash site, and the GAs made contact with the pilot before bringing them on board the helicopter for transport to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage.

The second mission opened when the AKRCC received a 911 report of a Cessna 170 that crashed near Skwentna about 80 miles northwest of Anchorage.

In a near repeat of the previous mission, the HH-60 crew located the crash, landed, and the GAs brought the pilot into the helicopter for transport to Providence.

AKRCC officials urge aircraft owners to fit 406 MHz emergency locator transmitters with up-to-date registration information to their aircraft to expedite rescue efforts.