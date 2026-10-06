Alaska Air National Guardsmen rescue plane crash victim north of Anchorage











Alaska Air National Guard rescue personnel of the 176th Wing rescued a downed pilot following a plane crash Oct. 1.

On the night of Oct. 1, the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center opened a mission following a call from the Kenai Flight Service Station regarding a crashed aircraft.

The AKANG accepted the mission and dispatched JBER-based rescue assets from the 176th Wing’s rescue squadrons.

A 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter with 212th Rescue Squadron Guardian Angels aboard flew to the reported crash site about 35 miles north of JBER.

The HH-60 crew spotted the crashed single-engine light utility aircraft, the pilot and two good Samaritans who happened to be nearby. After landing in an adjacent clearing, Guardsmen picked up the pilot with minor injuries, rendered medical aid, and transported him to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage.

AKRCC officials urge aircraft owners to fit 406 MHz emergency locator transmitters with up-to-date registration information to their aircraft to expedite rescue efforts.