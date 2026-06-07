Alaska Educators Travel the State Exploring Natural Resource Sites







(Anchorage) Twenty Alaska educators will hit the road June 7-12, 2026, for an exciting trip across the Last Frontier. Alaska Resource Education’s Natural Resource Management Teacher Externship takes teachers on a trip across Alaska to see the state’s natural resource sites and training locations firsthand.

“The natural resource industry is a big part of Alaska but unless you work within the industry, you’ve probably never had the opportunity to see it up close,” says Beki Toussaint, ARE’s executive director. “The NRM Teacher Externship allows educators to gain important insight into these industries and the many careers within them.”

The externship is also an opportunity for educators to learn how to implement ARE’s curriculum in the classroom. ARE’s curriculum is designed for grades K-12 and aligned with Alaska State Standards.

“Alaska students are the future of our great state. Our educators are the ones who inspire them and help them unlock what comes next. By investing in our educators, we’re investing in our students,” says Toussaint.

During the week-long trip, educators will visit industry sites including the North Slope, Chena Hot Springs, Kinross Fort Knox Gold Mine and Usibelli Coal Mine. The group will also visit training locations like the Pipeline Training Center and the UAF Community and Technical College. New this year, teachers are taking a private tour of the Mining Hall of Fame followed by a reception with community members.

“Many educators have spent their entire careers in education and have never worked in the trades or had the opportunity to learn how apprenticeships and industry training programs operate. By visiting the mines and speaking directly with industry leaders, my fellow educators and I will gain valuable firsthand knowledge that we can share with our students and communities. As a result, we become ambassadors for both educational opportunities and the industries that help sustain Alaska’s economy and communities.” said Keith Hodson, Anchorage educator.

Teachers from across the state will attend, including educators from Galena, Juneau, Hydaburg, Anchorage, Fairbanks, Soldotna, North Pole, Eagle River, Point Hope and Prince of Wales Island. The NRM Teacher Externship is certified through the University of Alaska as a 500-level course. Successful completion will earn educators three continuing education credits.

ARE is able to offer programs like this due to generous donations from our supporters like, innovation visionary sponsors, Jim & Vicki Jansen Foundation and a partnership grant through the Anchorage School District.

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