Alaska Elects New Governor, Keeps Lone Representative for 24th Term

Alaska Native News Nov 7, 2018.

Alaska shifted slightly to the right following the Tuesday mid-term.

The Last Frontier elected a new governor on Tuesday with Republican Mike Dunleavy taking the race with 45% of the Alaska vote. He beat out Democrat Mark Begich who garnered 37.5% of the vote. Libertarian Billy Toien took in 15% of the vote to take a distant third.

While Alaska’s current governor, Bill Walker bowed out of his re-election bid, on Election day he still took in 4,700 votes state-wide.

The state held on to its lone Representative to Washington as Republican Don Young took home his 24th term in the United States House of Representatives. He has held his seat since 1973. At 85, Young is the longest-serving member of the House.

Young fought off a very strong challenge by challenger Alyse Galvin who garnered almost 46% of the vote to Young’s 54.2%. Galvin ran on a healthcare, fighting opioids, education and wages platform.

Alaska Senate President Republican Pete Kelly who holds Senate seat A seems to have held off that district’s representative Scott Kawasaki who ran for the Senate seat. Kelly leads Kawasaki by just 11 votes with a total of 4,048 to Kawasaki’s 4,037.

Kawasaki’s seat in the House looks as if it now belongs to Republican Bart LeBon, who is leading Democrat Kathryn Dodge by 70 votes.

On the Kenai Peninsula, Senator Peter Micciche, who was technically unopposed, garnered approximately 4,000 votes against write-in candidate Ron Gillham.







House District 31’s incumbent Representative Paul Seaton lost his seat to Sarah Vance after switching to an Independent. Vance took that seat by a large margin.

In easst Anchorage’s District 15, Representative Gabrielle LeDoux is leading Republican write-in backed by the Republican party, Jake Sloan and Democrat Lyn Franks.

In the Superior Court, Judge Michael Corey is losing his retention vote by a very large margin. He is losing that vote by almost 10,00 votes.

Ballot Measure 1, the Stand for Salmon issue failed at the ballot box on Tuesday with 64% of Alaska’s voters turning out to vote it down.

For full election results go to the State of Alaska Division of Elections.