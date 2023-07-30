



WHEREAS, since before World War II, the Alaska National Guard has acted as a first line of defense for the United States of America; and

WHEREAS, the Alaska National Guard serves our nation when called by federal service, but National Guard members stand ready to serve their fellow Alaskans for any and all emergencies, including natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, and fires; and

WHEREAS, members of the Alaska National Guard, which was known before statehood as the Alaska Territorial Guard, defended our state and nation during World War II, and have since mobilized and deployed troops to Iraq, Kuwait, and Afghanistan in support of the War on Terror; and

WHEREAS, our Guardsmen and women assist with federal missions, protect the lives and property of fellow Alaskans and Americans, preserve public safety, support civil authorities, undertake search and rescue operations, and oppose illegal drug trafficking; and

WHEREAS, we observe Alaska National Guard Day on July 30th of each year, and for their commitment to serving the public interest, we recognize and thank these courageous men and women.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim July 30, 2023 as:

Alaska National Guard Day

in Alaska, and encourage all Alaskans to honor the sacrifices and service of past and present members of the Alaska National Guard.

Dated: July 30, 2023