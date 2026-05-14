Alaska Sea Grant at ComFish







Kodiak fishermen brought their A-game to the city harbor last month for a timed skills competition.

A dozen local fishers took part in the friendly contest, organized by Alaska Sea Grant as part of the annual ComFish Alaska trade show. They competed in timed heats covering five skill categories—coiling, knot tying, hook throwing, rail tying and donning survival suits. The competition was part of the Fishermen’s Showcase and Reception, hosted by Alaska Sea Grant with support from Kodiak fishermen and Nautical Marine AK.

Alaska Sea Grant also contributed in other ways to this year’s ComFish, held April 16–18 at the Kodiak Marketplace. Marine Advisory Program agent Julie Matweyou, a member of the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce fisheries subcommittee, assisted with scheduling and planning. Alaska Sea Grant maintained a booth throughout the event, as did the Alaska Sea Grant-supported Alaska Clean Harbors program. Alaska Sea Grant also co-sponsored the popular Fish Taco Night, at which members of the Association of Latin Women in Alaska prepared and served locally caught and processed cod tacos at the Kodiak Island Brewery.

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Alaska Sea Grant