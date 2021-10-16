Alaskans and the Pandemic





Alaskans.

As you are aware, when this pandemic had its beginnings, Rural Alaska leaders and even those in our more urban communities, made the hard choice and closed down our communities from Interstate travel and in many rural instances, even shut down travel between communities. It resulted in the lowest rates in the nation.

Since that time of realistic and logical choices, we have fallen back. We now lead the nation in positive COVID in the nation, we went from best to worst! Now, we have opened up our state’s borders and our governor even invites unvaccinated tourists to visit us, even as our own die from lack of medical care because of overcrowded hospitals.

While we feel Anchorage is miles and miles away, it is our medical hub. As our medical center, it fulfills our needs. If you injure yourself, you may not find higher care because of the dilemma that we now find ourselves in.

You cannot ignore the state that Anchorage is in because it is miles away. It is the hub for many things you hold dear. When you are injured or fall ill, you very likely will end up in Anchorage. In the present situation, you may now be stuck where you are and rejected because of lack of space. COVID politics is not just that particular virus, it involves ALL of us. Rural Alaskans live in difficult environments and count on our hospitals to look to us if and when injured.

We, as a state should not sacrifice our health to political expediancy.

We have been better than this in the past and we should be again. Don’t allow our leaders forsake our health for political expediency. We as a state are way better than this.

