Alaskans Protest Putin Visit, Stand with Ukraine

Across the state, Alaskans are uniting in peaceful protests to express outrage over President Donald Trump’s invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin, a leader widely condemned as a war criminal. These events aim to highlight Alaska’s support for Ukraine and to demonstrate strong opposition to hosting a figure under international scrutiny for war crimes. The protests will emphasize the ethical and political implications of this meeting, calling for justice, accountability, and solidarity with democratic values.

The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Alaska, at the invitation of President Trump, raises urgent concerns about the United States’ stance on international law, human rights, and global accountability. Alaskans are coming together to send a strong message that hosting a leader under warrant by the International Criminal Court for war crimes undermines America’s principles of justice and democracy.

These events are organized by grassroots advocacy groups, social justice organizations, and local leaders, including Stand UP Alaska, Mat-Su United for Progress, Alaska March On, Juneau for Democracy, and MarchAgainst.org. They invite individuals, families, and communities to join in solidarity to stand against authoritarianism and support global human rights.

Times & Locations: