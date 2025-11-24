Alito Temporarily Reinstates Texas’ Trump-Requested Redrawn Maps





Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Friday temporarily restored a controversial Trump-backed Texas redistricting plan that could grant Republicans an extra five seats in the House of Representatives.

Alito’s order came in response to a ruling from a federal court in Texas on Tuesday, which blocked the redrawn congressional maps on the basis that they were “racially gerrymandered.”

“It is ordered that the November 18, 2025 order of the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, case No. 3:21-cv-259 is hereby administratively stayed pending further order of the undersigned or of the Court,” Alito wrote around one hour after Texas appealed the district court’s ruling.

Alito was the justice to issue the stay because he handles emergency requests from the Fifth Circuit, which includes Texas.

Friday’s ruling is not the final say on the fate of Texas’ new maps, but allows the state to continue preparations for the 2026 midterm elections under the redistricting while the full Supreme Court considers the case. Texas has asked for a ruling by December 1, one week before the December 8 filling deadline for congressional races. The state is set to hold primary elections in March.

Alito has asked the civil rights organizations fighting to block the maps for more materials by Monday, November 24—a sign, according to Politico, that he planned to put the case “on a fast-track.”

Texas was the first state to heed President Donald Trump’s request to redraw its maps in order to give Republicans an advantage in the 2026 midterm elections and attempt to prevent the Democrats from retaking the House. In response, Missouri and North Carolina also redrew their maps to give the GOP one extra seat each. However, California voters then retaliated by approving a proposition to redistrict in a way that would see an additional five Democrats elected. All of these plans now face legal challenges.

As the fight for control of the House continues through maps and courts, Texas Democratic activists haven’t given up on voters.

“Well, the Supreme Court fucked us yet again,” said Allison Campolo, who chairs the Democratic Party of Tarrant County, Texas, on social media Friday, “but—We in Texas know the cavalry doesn’t come for us. We save ourselves.”

“100 people came out to our party headquarters tonight and we were absolutely PACKED with candidates running for every seat and bench from the top to the bottom of the ticket,” Campolo continued. “Texas Democrats are here to save our county, our state, and our country. We’ll be seeing you at the polls.”

