ANC promoting safe travels program and traveler confidence plan

(ANCHORAGE) – Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) is well prepared for travelers and the summer travel season.
“Safe travel is essential to Alaska’s economy, and the Alaskan way of life,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “I’m proud to say our team at ANC and other airports throughout the State of Alaska are helping to protect the health and well-being of travelers.”
“We’ve enhanced our already rigorous cleaning protocols at ANC and outlined them in our Traveler Confidence Plan,” said Airport Manager Jim Szczesniak. “We want the passengers and our airline partners traveling through ANC to take comfort knowing the safety and cleanliness of the terminals are our highest priority.”
ANC’s enhanced cleaning protocols include:
“We are using a multilayer approach to keep the airport clean and safe. We have recently added UV-C handrail sterilizers on our main escalators to blast the handrails with virus killing UV light in addition to being sanitized by our “high-touch” team. ANC has also increased the footprint of the TSA checkpoint to allow for better social distancing.” Szczesniak said.
The terminal naturally lends to the prevention of the spread of communicable diseases. Nonporous surfaces throughout the terminal allow for the most effective cleaning. Large windows allow direct natural light helping to disinfect and improve air quality. Air handling systems mix fresh outdoor air with recirculated air before being filtered twice through activated carbon filters. Heating and cooling coils are treated with disinfectant and virucide returning virus-free air to the terminal.
To learn more about the ANC Traveler Confidence plan visit www.anchorageairport.com.