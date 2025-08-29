Anchorage man, Indian national charged in nine-year fraud, money laundering scheme









The indictment alleges the defendants laundered over $4.5 million from at least 28 victims across the U.S., including some in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment last week charging an Anchorage man and an Indian national with conspiring together in a $4.5 million fraud scheme that lasted roughly nine years and impacted at least 28 victims across the U.S. and abroad.

According to court documents, Michael Edward Gregg, 62, of Anchorage, and Vikash Pandey, 36, a foreign national residing in India, and other co-conspirators conducted the alleged scheme by pretending to be employees of different tech support or security businesses to contact primarily elderly and vulnerable individuals. As part of the alleged scheme, co-conspirators contacted victims via email or pop-up messages online indicating a service issue with their computer’s virus protection. Co-conspirators then offered refunds to the customers for disputed charges, typically totaling $400-$500. Then, they falsely stated that they accidentally refunded too much, roughly $40,000-$50,000, and urgently needed that money back.

Co-conspirators typically instructed victims to return the funds by check, wire, cash or Bitcoin. Gregg and another co-conspirator created multiple bank accounts and provided those account numbers to the other co-conspirators to receive fraudulent funds. It is alleged that co-conspirators would often claim the funds did not come through or fabricate a reason why the victims should send more money.

On one occasion in spring 2024, an elderly victim received an email from an antivirus software company indicating she was charged $499.99. The victim contacted a number she believed to be associated with the company and was instructed by a member of the conspiracy to submit an online form for reimbursement. The victim was told she was reimbursed $50,000, when in fact the victim received nothing. Over roughly five months, the victim was repeatedly instructed to send money. The victim sent money via bitcoin ATM, in person delivery of U.S. currency, and mailed cashier’s checks to Gregg. These money transfers totaled over $2 million.

Once Gregg and the other co-conspirators received funds into U.S. bank accounts, Gregg would receive a commission or percentage of the money, often 3-20%, before moving the remaining proceeds to individuals in foreign countries, including, but not limited to, India, Hong Kong and Singapore. Pandey was one of his international contacts allegedly involved in the international money laundering scheme.

Throughout this scheme, financial institutions flagged Gregg’s accounts, or accounts he had control over, and either closed the accounts or restricted their activity. Gregg controlled over two dozen bank accounts allegedly used in the conspiracy.

Gregg and Pandey are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud, one count of money laundering conspiracy and one count of international money laundering conspiracy. Gregg is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Sept. 9, 2025, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew M. Scoble of the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska. Pandey remains at large in India. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison, or a fine of $500,000 or up to twice the value of the laundered money. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska and Special Agent in Charge Carrie Nordyke of the IRS Criminal Investigation Seattle Field Office made the announcement.

The IRS Criminal Investigation Seattle Field Office is investigating the case, with support from the FBI Anchorage Field Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mac Caille Petursson is prosecuting the case.

Fraud schemes have become increasingly sophisticated. Take extra steps to protect your personal and financial information. Do not respond or click links in text messages, emails or social media posts that appear suspicious or are unsolicited. If you or someone you know may be the victim of financial fraud, please contact your local law enforcement or seattlefieldoffice@ci.irs.gov.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

