Anchorage Man Indicted for Attempted Murder in February Shooting





(Anchorage, AK) – A grand jury last week indicted Mark Cruz Nystuen, 33, of Anchorage, on 12 felony counts including Attempted Murder in the First Degree on charges stemming from a February incident in Anchorage.

Nystuen is accused of shooting a man in the hip after he entered an occupied apartment in the area of Rose Street and Northern Lights Boulevard on Feb. 11 armed with a shotgun and a pistol. He is accused of kicking down the door to the apartment and firing several shots with the pistol.

In addition to the attempted-murder charge, Nystuen is charged with three counts of Assault in the First Degree, four counts of Burglary in the First Degree, two counts of Misconduct Involving Weapons in the Second Degree and two counts of Assault in the Third Degree.

If convicted of Attempted Murder in the First Degree at trial, he would face a sentence of up to 99 years in prison.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Nystuen is currently in custody at Goose Creek Correctional Facility on an unrelated federal matter. He will be arraigned before the Superior Court in Anchorage on Monday.

