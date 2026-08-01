Anchorage Man Sentenced to Six Years for Possessing a Firearm as a Felon During a Domestic Violence Assault

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According to court documents, in November 2024, Detallion Owens, 29, violently assaulted a domestic partner while a child was present. Court documents explain that Owens was intoxicated and started an argument with the victim. As the argument progressed, Owens pulled out a gun, pulled the slide back to rack a bullet and pointed it at the victim’s head while she was holding a newborn child. Owens continued the argument and then stole the victim’s phone and keys before fleeing in her car.

Law enforcement officers later found Owens as the sole occupant of the victim’s car and attempted to barricade the car to prevent him from fleeing. Owens attempted to flee by ramming the stolen car forward and backward into the police cars, but he was unsuccessful. Owens then attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by officers. Law enforcement officers found Owens’ loaded handgun in plain view on the driver’s seat and later discovered it was stolen. Officers also recovered the victim’s phone and a loaded magazine that fell from Owens’ person during the struggle with police.

At the time of this incident, Owens had a felony conviction for robbery in the first degree, prohibiting him from possessing firearms. He was also actively on state probation for armed robbery and assault convictions at the time of this offense.

On Jan. 21, 2025, Owens was indicted by a federal grand jury. On May 6, 2025, Owens pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. At sentencing, the Court also ordered Owens to serve three years on supervised release upon completion of his prison sentence.

“Mr. Owens perpetrated a frightening act of domestic violence in front of a child, earning a lengthy sentence under federal criminal law,” said U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska. “I want to commend the police officers and law enforcement that apprehended Mr. Owens as swiftly as possible before more damage occurred. Charging domestic violence offenders with being a felon in possession of a firearm is one of the tools my office will continue to leverage in the federal system to make the community safer.”

“The sentence imposed today reflects the serious danger this defendant posed to our community. The defendant’s actions were not isolated acts of poor judgement, but deliberate, violent choices that put innocent lives at grave risk,” said Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Blais of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Seattle Field Division. “ATF remains committed to working alongside our law enforcement partners to identify, investigate, and hold accountable those who use firearms to threaten, intimidate, and endanger others.”

The ATF Seattle Field Division and Anchorage Field Office investigated the case with significant assistance from the Anchorage Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mac Caille Petursson prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

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