Army Aviation Takes Major Leap With Delivery of First Autonomous-Ready Black Hawk







The Army officially received a groundbreaking H-60Mx Black Hawk helicopter upgraded for autonomous or piloted flight. This next-generation optionally piloted vehicle begins a rigorous testing phase, marking a pivotal moment in the Army’s push to build a safer, smarter and more versatile helicopter fleet for the future.

This achievement is not an overnight success. It is the result of more than a decade of pioneering work in autonomous flight. The technology at the heart of this helicopter originated from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Aircrew Labor In-Cockpit Automation System program. The ALIAS program began over 10 years ago. It was founded on the visionary goal of creating a removable kit for existing aircraft, which would provide a high degree of automation. The goal was to reduce the complexity of flying, enhance safety and allow pilots to focus on higher-level mission tasks.

A military aircraft manufacturing company partnered with the research agency on this effort. As a direct result, the company developed technology that enables rotary and fixed-wing aircraft to be flown with and without people on board. After years of successful demonstrations on both commercial and military aircraft, the technology has matured. It is now a reliable system, ready for formal military evaluation.

A Smarter Generation of Aircraft

At its heart, this is no ordinary Black Hawk. The revolutionary technology serves as the aircraft’s powerful flight control and autonomy system. Functioning like a highly advanced digital co-pilot, the system can manage the most complex tasks of flight, from takeoff to landing. This allows the helicopter to perform missions completely on its own or with a remote crew supervising from a secure ground station, offering unprecedented flexibility.

This advanced capability is delivered through the ALIAS optionally piloted vehicle kit. This comprehensive package includes the system’s autonomy mission manager, which serves as the brain of the operation, and a software development kit. The SDK is a crucial feature that allows third-party software and new sensor technologies to be integrated, opening the door for continuous innovation. This kit approach provides a critical pathway to adapt sophisticated autonomy to existing aircraft, significantly reducing the time and cost required to field this game-changing technology across the fleet.

A key part of this upgrade is replacing the helicopter’s traditional mechanical flight controls with a modern fly-by-wire electronic system. This makes the aircraft significantly more stable and easier to handle, particularly in challenging conditions with low visibility. By automating difficult maneuvers, the system dramatically reduces pilot workload, allowing the crew to focus less on the mechanics of flying and more on managing the critical mission at hand.

The Path Forward

In the coming months, Army test pilots and engineers will put the optionally piloted Black Hawk through its paces. These tests will check how well the aircraft can be controlled from the ground. They will examine how well the aircraft performs complex, real-world mission scenarios independently. The Army will also evaluate how this technology can keep soldiers safer and more effective.

This single helicopter leads a much broader vision. It is the primary testbed for the Army’s Strategic Autonomy Flight Enabler program. The goal of SAFE is to develop a universal and scalable autonomy kit. This kit could be installed across the Army’s entire fleet of Black Hawk helicopters and integrated into future aircraft designs.

Partners in Texas are collaborating on the ALIAS autonomy technology. The state is sponsoring a multiyear autonomy testbed effort through Texas A&M University’s George H.W. Bush Combat Development Complex. This effort uses modified UH-60L Black Hawks. The aim is to determine the value of autonomous aircraft for wildland firefighting and related state missions.

By proving this technology, the Army aims to unlock a new era of aviation that will not only save lives but also ensure that critical missions can be completed under any circumstance. The delivery of the first optionally piloted Black Hawk is more than a hardware handover. It is a tangible step toward a future in which technology and soldiers work together in powerful new ways to ensure mission success.