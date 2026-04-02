As Trump Threatens NATO Exit, Starmer to Host 35-Nation Talks on Strait of Hormuz—Without US







“The unspoken implication of the focus on diplomacy is that if Trump walks away without reopening the strait and without a deal with Iran, then Tehran holds the cards,” said one observer.

As President Donald Trump lambasts European allies over their reluctance to be dragged into his illegal war of choice against Iran and reportedly mulls leaving the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Wednesday that Britain will host talks involving 35 nations—but not the US—on reopening the Strait of Hormuz via diplomacy.

Starmer said the talks, a continuation of UK-French efforts to secure safe passage for ships in the key waterway—through which around a quarter of the world’s oil transits—would bring together nations to “assess all viable diplomatic and political measures we can take to restore freedom of navigation, guarantee the safety of trapped ships and seafarers, and to resume the movement of vital commodities.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said Wednesday that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed to “enemies of this nation” and that the waterway is “firmly and dominantly” under its control, despite Trump’s repeated claims that an end to the war is approaching.

Trump lashed out Tuesday at European leaders amid resistance tof the US-Israeli war on Iran, telling them to “go get your own oil” and calling them “cowards” who will “have to start learning how to fight” for themselves, because the US “won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us.”

Trump’s tirade came amid reports that France, Italy, and Spain have either banned US warplanes from their airspace or from using bases in their countries. Spain announced Monday that its airspace is off limits to US aircraft involved in the Iran war, which socialist Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and other officials in Madrid have condemned as illegal.

Italy also contends that the war on Iran is illegal and has denied US warplanes permission to land at the Sigonella air base in Sicily before heading to the Middle East, while France on Wednesday refuted claims by Trump that it is preventing US military planes from flying over its territory.

The Telegraph reported Wednesday that Trump is seriously considering withdrawing from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the alliance formed in 1949 to counter growing Soviet power in Europe, telling the British newspaper that NATO is “a paper tiger.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also weighed in on the matter, telling Fox News host Sean Hannity Tuesday evening that “we’re going to have to reexamine the value of NATO.”

“If now we have reached a point where the NATO alliance means that we can’t use those bases, that in fact we can no longer use those bases to defend America’s interests, then NATO is a one-way street,” he added.

It is unclear how Trump would attempt to quit the alliance, a move that would require the unlikely approval of Congress. In 2023, lawmakers passed legislation requiring their permission to leave NATO—a direct response to Trump’s previous threats to do so.

Responding to Trump’s NATO remarks, Starmer said during a Wednesday press conference that the UK remains “fully committed” to the pact.

“NATO is the single most effective military alliance the world has ever seen,” the Labour leader asserted. “It has kept us safe for many decades.”

“Whatever the pressure on me and others, whatever the noise, I’m going to act in the British national interest,” Starmer continued. “And that’s why I have been absolutely clear that this is not our war, and we’re not going to get dragged into it. But I’m equally clear that when it comes to defense and security, and our economic future, we have to have closer ties with Europe.”

Some critics have pushed back against Starmer’s argument that it’s not Britain’s war, noting that his government is allowing US forces to use bases in the UK to launch attacks on Iran.

Leftist and anti-war critics have long argued that NATO—which was formed to counter a Soviet threat that ceased to exist 35 years ago—is unnecessary and helped provoke Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. Proponents of the alliance say it is key to the unprecedented peace and prosperity enjoyed by most Europeans during the post-World War II era.

Responding to Starmer’s remarks, UK Green Party leader Zack Polanski urged the prime minister to “show leadership” by ending all involvement in the Iran War and stopping the upcoming state visit to the United States by King Charles III, whose family, like the British state in general, has enriched itself through centuries of imperialism, slavery, and war.

The NATO alliance has been tested before. France, Italy, and Spain denied US warplanes overflight privileges during then-President Ronald Reagan’s 1986 bombing of Libya, and in 2003 a much deeper rift emerged over then-President George W. Bush’s unprovoked US regime change war in Iraq. Some US allies—including the UK, Italy, and Spain—took part in the invasion and occupation of Iraq, while others, led by France, vehemently opposed the illegal war of choice.

Starmer’s signaling of closer ties to Europe comes a decade after Britons voted to leave the European Union. There is considerable regret over the so-called Brexit, with more than 6 in 10 respondents to a September 2025 Best for Britain survey saying it was a mistake to leave the EU and just 11% calling the move a success.

The transatlantic tensions come as Trump claimed Wednesday on his Truth Social network that Iran “has just asked the United States of America for a CEASEFIRE!”

Echoing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s repeated assertion that the US is “negotiating with bombs,” Trump added: “We will consider [a ceasefire] when Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear. Until then, we are blasting Iran into oblivion or, as they say, back to the Stone Ages!!!”

Nearly 2,000 Iranians have been killed over 33 days of US and Israeli bombing, according to officials there. On Friday, a coalition of human rights groups said that nearly 1,500 civilians, including 217 children, have been killed—many of them in the February 28 US cruise missile massacre at a girls’ school in Minab that killed around 175 people.

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