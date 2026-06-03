Robert Reichmann Sentenced to 50 Years for Attempted Murder in Fairbanks







(Fairbanks, AK) –On May 29, 2026, Superior Court Judge Schwalm sentenced Robert Reichmann to a 50-year sentence for Attempted Murder in the First Degree.

In the early morning hours of March 3, 2024, 38-year-old Robert Reichmann brutally struck Fredrick Rychart four times in the head with a baseball bat, causing him severe injuries. On Jan. 12, 2026, a Fairbanks jury convicted Reichmann of one count of Attempted Murder in the First Degree and two counts of First Degree Assault for this conduct. The assault counts merge into the Attempted Murder in the First Degree conviction.

There are many criteria that are contemplated when fashioning an appropriate sentence, including statutory ranges, statutory sentencing considerations, and precedent. In imposing sentence, Judge Schwalm noted Reichmann’s significant criminal history that includes multiple felonies and consistent violations of both probation and parole supervision. Judge Schwalm found that Reichman was a worst-offender based on his prior criminal history, and due to the particularly heinous nature of this crime. He found that the attempted murder in this case was among the more serious in the range of attempted murders It was more serious because the victim had nearly died. The victim’s survival was largely fortuitous and due chiefly to the proximity of the crime to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, and the defendant’s brother and others immediate transport of the victim to the hospital.

Judge Schwalm also found that the attempted murder was completed unprovoked, brutal and senseless. Reichmann either kept beating the victim with the bat until he thought he was dead, or until he was physically stopped by his own brother from continuing the beating.

The trial was conducted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Crail, with the assistance of paralegal Allison Watega and other members of the Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office. It was investigated by the Fairbanks Police Department, Detective Jason Pace, and other investigators.

“The results of the investigation by the Fairbanks Police Department and prosecution by the Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office will now ensure that Mr. Reichmann will spend most – if not all – of the rest of his life behind bars,” said Fairbanks District Attorney Joe Dallaire. “His conduct in this case, together with his criminal history, warrant nothing less to meet the ends of justice for Mr. Rychart and for the Fairbanks community.”