



(Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor has joined a coalition of 28 state attorneys general in demanding answers from Meta Platforms, Inc. after disturbing reports surfaced showing that Meta’s social media AI assistant, known as “Meta AI,” may expose children to sexually explicit content and allow adults to simulate the grooming of minors.

“I have the job as Attorney General to protect children. These reports are alarming,” said Attorney General Taylor.“I trust that Meta will take swift action to address our concerns.”

Meta AI, integrated across Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, allows users to interact with synthetic personas through text, voice, and image exchanges. Some personas are created by Meta and impersonate celebrities like Kristen Bell or John Cena, while others are user-generated but approved and promoted by Meta.

Recent investigative reporting has revealed that several Meta AI personas have engaged in graphic sexual conversations with users identifying as minors. In one case, a Meta-created persona using the voice of John Cena described a sexual encounter with a user posing as a 14-year-old girl and acknowledged its illegality. User-created underage personas were also implicated in facilitating pedophilic scenarios with adult-identifying users.

The attorneys general are seeking answers to several urgent questions, including:

Whether Meta intentionally removed safeguards to allow sexual role-play,

Whether any of these capabilities remain available on Meta’s social media platforms, and

Whether Meta plans to halt access to sexual role-play on its platforms.

The letter gives Meta until June 10, 2025, to respond.

Attorney General Taylor has consistently undertaken efforts to address AI’s role in child exploitation. In 2023, he joined 53 other state and territory attorneys general in urging Congress to study and restrict AI tools used to create child sexual abuse materials.

AG Taylor joined South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, who led the letter, along with the attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

