Attorney General Treg Taylor Announces Resignation, Highlights Record of Defending Alaska









(Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor announced today that he will be stepping down from his role leading the Department of Law on August 29. Appointed in 2021, Taylor reflected on his more than four years in office with a deep sense of gratitude for the opportunity to serve and for the dedication of those he worked alongside.

“Serving as Attorney General has been the greatest professional privilege of my life. In Alaska, this office is especially unique—not only as the state’s chief law enforcement officer, but also as general counsel to the Governor and executive branch, and as leader of every district attorney across the state. To carry those responsibilities has been both humbling and an honor beyond measure,” Attorney General Taylor said.

During Taylor’s tenure, the Department of Law worked on matters central to Alaska’s future:

Defending Alaska’s Sovereignty: The State joined or led more than 80 lawsuits to protect Alaskans from unlawful federal actions. These efforts included defending the Willow Project to ensure oil and gas development could move forward, overturning massive habitat designations that threatened jobs, and challenging federal vaccine and mask mandates.

Strengthening Public Safety: Alaska saw significant public safety improvements during Taylor’s tenure. Violent crime dropped nearly 5 percent in 2023 alone, and sexual assault declined by more than 25 percent since 2018. The Department helped clear thousands of backlogged sexual assault kits, expanded prosecution in rural Alaska, advanced reforms to hold drug dealers accountable for overdose deaths, and secured justice in homicide and sexual assault cases.

Protecting the Alaska Way of Life: The office worked to safeguard parental rights and defended Alaska’s correspondence school program, which serves nearly one in five students. It also took steps to protect commercial fishing, maintain access to Alaska’s lands and waters, and ensure that families—not distant federal agencies—make decisions about education and community life.

Reflecting on these efforts, Taylor emphasized that every case and every policy came back to one principle: Alaska should be free to govern Alaska.

“Any progress made during my tenure was possible only because of the extraordinary attorneys and staff at the Department of Law and the steadfast support of the Governor. Their professionalism and commitment inspire me daily. I am also grateful to my wife Jodi and our six children, who have been my anchor through every trial and triumph. My overwhelming feeling as I step down is gratitude—gratitude for colleagues who gave their all, for the chance to serve Alaska in this role, and for all that we were able to accomplish together.”

Taylor concluded with confidence in Alaska’s future: “The challenges ahead are great, but the opportunities are even greater. I leave this office confident that Alaska is poised to write a new chapter of prosperity, freedom, and self-determination. It has been the privilege of a lifetime to play a part in that story.”

Attorney General Taylor is the third-longest-serving AG in the state’s history.

