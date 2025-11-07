Average SNAP Recipient to See 61% Aid Cut—and Millions Will Lose All Benefits—Under Trump Plan





The Trump administration “has once again gone out of its way to inflict further harm on low-income families,” said the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.



The average recipient of federal food aid will see a massive 61% benefit cut this month—and millions will lose November benefits entirely—under the Trump administration’s plan to only partially fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program as the government remains shut down.

That’s according to an analysis published Wednesday by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP), which found that the expected 61% benefit cut exceeds what’s necessary to keep November SNAP spending within the limits of the program’s contingency fund.

The think tank said that roughly 1.2 million low-income US households with around 5 million people will receive no benefits at all this month because the across-the-board benefit cut is larger than their typical monthly benefit. The average SNAP recipient receives around $180 per month, or approximately $6 daily.

“Nearly 5.4 million households with one or two members will receive a minimum benefit of $12 for November,” CBPP added. “This appears to violate SNAP’s regulations, which require these households to receive the typical minimum benefit of $24 unless benefits are cancelled, suspended entirely, or reduced by more than 90%.”

“By cutting benefits even more deeply than necessary, the administration—which previously argued (contrary to federal law and the administration’s own prior practice) that SNAP’s contingency funds aren’t legally available to cover regular benefits—has once again gone out of its way to inflict further harm on low-income families,” the think tank added.

“There is no excuse that justifies the administration delaying the release of benefits and then choosing not to utilize every resource available to provide full benefits.”

The new analysis was released after President Donald Trump sparked confusion and outrage with a Truth Social post earlier this week threatening to defy court orders and withhold SNAP funding entirely until the end of the government shutdown, which is now the longest in US history.

The White House later insisted that the administration is complying with court directives, but advocates and Democratic lawmakers have denounced the partial SNAP funding plan outlined by the US Department of Agriculture as badly inadequate—particularly as families are also facing unprecedented cuts to Medicaid benefits and Affordable Care Act premium hikes stemming from congressional Republicans’ refusal to extend subsidies.

“There is no excuse that justifies the administration delaying the release of benefits and then choosing not to utilize every resource available to provide full benefits to the 42 million people who rely on SNAP to put food on the table,” said Crystal FitzSimons, president of the Food Research & Action Center. “The decision to provide only partial benefits forces state agencies to scramble under unclear guidance, which will further delay benefits.”

“It also means that families are missing out on much needed nutrition support,” FitzSimons said. “Enough time has already been lost—the funds must be released immediately to avert further harm, chaos, and confusion.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) wrote Thursday that “families can’t pay half of the bill at the grocery store or make half of a meal to feed their kids.”

“Americans deserve their full SNAP benefits,” Jayapal added.

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.