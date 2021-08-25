Bill Allowing Additional Medical Professionals to Issue Proof of Disability Becomes Law







ANCHORAGE – Today, Governor Mike Dunleavy signed into law Senate Bill 47, sponsored by Senator Elvi Gray-Jackson (D-Anchorage), to expand the ability for speech-language pathologists, physical therapists, and occupational therapists to provide proof of disability for Alaskans to obtain special disability plates for vehicles.

Many disabled Alaskans are closer to their physical or occupational therapists than with their physicians because their disabilities require specialized care. It can be cumbersome for disabled Alaskans to make additional visits to a physician simply to acquire their plates.

“I have heard too many stories from Alaskans that had trouble receiving and extending disability plates which have caused setbacks to their recovery,” said Sen. Gray-Jackson. “This simple fix will provide disabled Alaskans a more efficient path to obtain disability plates to continue down the road of recovery and independence.”

Senate Bill 47 passed the Alaska Senate unanimously and the Alaska House of Representatives by a vote of 38 to 2.





