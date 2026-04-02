Bill Strengthening Local Government, School Boards Passes the Senate







JUNEAU – Wednesday the State Senate unanimously passed SB 143, an act granting Municipalities and Boroughs the ability to decide the term lengths for school board seats.

The bill by Senator Rob Yundt (R – Wasilla) would empower local governments and school boards to make decisions that best fit their individual community’s needs.

For example, the Mat-Su Borough moved their Assembly seats to 4-year terms – aligning them with state and federal elections – to save money and increase voter participation.

According to Senator Yundt, “SB143 has been a legislative priority of the Mat-Su Borough for years.” The life-long Wasillian continued, “In my community, this bill has the potential to save local taxpayers millions of dollars in wasted taxes and allows local governments to make decisions benefitting their citizens.”

The act also allows cities with a population of under 1000 to choose how many members will constitute a council or board. The minimum number of members would be three, and the maximum seven.

“This would help ensure better proportional representation as well as assist smaller communities who struggle to find seven council members,” Senator Yundt said.

Senate Bill 143 would not mandate that terms of boards are changed but simply allows Boroughs and Municipalities to make local decisions.

The bill will now be sent to House for consideration. Senator Yundt looks forward to collaborating with the House and Executive Branch to get the bill across the finish line.

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