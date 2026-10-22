‘Billionaires Aren’t Compatible With Democracy’: Elon Musk Tries to Boost Ken Paxton With $158 Million Donation











“How does democracy function when one person can donate $150 million for one Senate race?” said one observer.



The world’s richest man is spending an unprecedented sum of money to help Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton win a crucial US Senate race, according to Federal Election Commission filings disclosed Thursday.

As reported by the Texas Tribune, the filings show SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in September gave $158 million to the Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), the largest super PAC dedicated to defending Republicans’ majority in the US Senate.

While the donation to SLF theoretically could have been directed toward any GOP Senate candidate, filings show the super PAC immediately plugged the Musk money into an entity called Texas PAC, which took to the air with advertisements praising Paxton and attacking Democratic rival James Talarico.

“Musk’s donations armed Senate Republicans to take over the airwaves in Texas,” the Texas Tribune noted. “Using Texas PAC as the vessel to book airtime, SLF has thus far spent over $159 million on TV, radio, and digital advertising, double the outlay from Talarico’s campaign, according to media tracking firm AdImpact.”

Polls have consistently shown Paxton trailing Talarico, whose campaign has raised an estimated $134.3 million from 1.3 million individual donors, 97% of whom donated $100 or less to the Texas Democrat.

This means that, in just one month, Musk singlehandedly gave Paxton more money than Talarico’s campaign has raised since its inception in September 2025.

The sheer scale of Musk’s contributions stunned Punchbowl News co-founder John Bresnahan.

“How does democracy function when one person can donate $150 million for one Senate race?” Bresnahan asked in a Thursday social media post. “In a state where one of his companies has major facilities?”

Melanie D’Arrigo, executive director of the Campaign for New York Health, indirectly answered Bresnahan’s question by opining that Musk’s attempt to buy an election shows “billionaires aren’t compatible with democracy.”

Author EW Niedermeyer, a longtime critic of Musk, speculated that the billionaire moved his companies’ operations from California to Texas so that he could “buy people like Ken Paxton wholesale.”

Princeton historian Kevin Kruse argued that Talarico’s campaign could turn Musk’s massive intervention in the Senate race into an advantage.

“I’m begging James Talarico to run against Musk,” Kruse wrote. “He’s an unpopular and creepy white nationalist asshole billionaire whose approval rating in most polls is 20 points underwater. You can mock Paxton for needing to be bailed out and mock the puppet master pulling his strings.”

Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch, pointed to the stark contrast in how the Talarico and Paxton campaigns are being funded.

“It’s corrupt Ken Paxton and his sugar daddy oligarch Elon Musk versus Talarico and tens of thousands of people giving $10 to $100,” Filipkowski wrote. “Choose your brand of democracy.”

Lisa Gilbert, co-president of Public Citizen, said the Musk donation shows a desperate need to completely overhaul the US campaign finance system.

“The current state of our campaign finance system allows one billionaire to supply the overwhelming share of a major party’s political funding,” Gilbert said. “This is undemocratic and flat-out wrong. America should be a nation where the voices of regular people are heard just as loudly as the ultrawealthy.”

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.