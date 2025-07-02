BLM restricts open fires and fireworks due to extreme fire danger in Interior Alaska









FAIRBANKS, Alaska – The Bureau of Land Management's Fairbanks District Office today issued a to restrict open fires, fireworks, and explosives on BLM-managed lands throughout the District except for areas north Wiseman, Alaska. The order goes into effect tonight at midnight and will last until rescinded.

preparedness level 4, the highest priority nationally. Nearly 1,500 firefighters are working to protect communities, infrastructure, and other values across the state. Hot, dry, and windy weather in Interior Alaska is creating extreme fire conditions. The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag fire behavior warning of widespread fire growth in central and eastern Interior Alaska. The BLM fire restrictions are issued to reduce the likelihood of human caused fires that could grow rapidly, further taxing fire suppression resources. With over 190 active fires across Alaska, the state remains at the highest priority nationally.

White Mountains National Recreation Area ; West Fork, Walker Fork and Eagle campgrounds in the Fortymile region; and Arctic Circle, Five Mile, Marion Creek, and Galbraith Lake on the Dalton Highway . The use of camp stoves, gas barbeques or grills, or charcoal briquette fires in fire-proof pans is not restricted on the Fairbanks District BLM-managed public lands. Campfires within rings are still permitted in established BLM campgrounds: Mt. Prindle, Ophir Creek and Cripple Creek campgrounds in the White Mountains National Recreation Area; West Fork, Walker Fork and Eagle campgrounds in the Fortymile region; and Arctic Circle, Five Mile, Marion Creek, and Galbraith Lake on the Dalton Highway.

The BLM appreciates the public’s cooperation in helping to minimize the number of human-caused wildfires. If you encounter wildfire activity while traveling Alaska’s highways, keep everyone safe by following these tips:

Watch out for firefighters and firefighting equipment in and along the road.

Slow down before entering areas of dense smoke.

Make sure your headlights are on so that you are more visible to others.

To report a wildland fire in Alaska, call 1-800-237-3633 or 911.