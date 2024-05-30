Brandon Swan And Austin Swan Jr. Convicted of Sexual Assault and Attempted Sexual Assault





(Kotzebue, AK) – On May 24, 2024, after a two-week trial, a jury found 30-year-old Brandon Swan and 39-year-old Austin Swan Jr. guilty of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, Attempted Sexual Assault in the First Degree, and Sexual Assault in the Second Degree. The jury found both men not guilty on 10 other counts, including seven counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, and one count of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree. The jury also found Brandon Swan not guilty of Terroristic Threatening in the Second Degree.

Over the course of the trial, a Kotzebue jury heard from 15 witnesses, including two alleged victims in the case. The jury deliberated for four hours before returning their verdicts.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Bailey Woolfstead of the Office of Special Prosecutions’ Rural Prosecution Unit. After the verdict, both defendants were remanded pursuant to statute and are being held without bail pending sentencing. Sentencing is scheduled for November 19, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. in Kotzebue. Brandon Swan faces a sentencing range of between 37 years and 6 months to 198 years to serve. Austin Swan Jr. faces a sentencing range of between 50 years, 7 months and 15 days to 198 years to serve.

