Brian Hall Resentenced for 1993 Anchorage Double Murder











(Anchorage, AK) – On Aug. 21, 2026, Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson sentenced Brian Hall, 50, to 99 years in prison for a 1993 double murder.

On April 16, 1993 Brian Hall, then 17, murdered two unarmed men, Mickey Dinsmore and Stanley Honeycutt, in the Stuckagain Heights neighborhood in Anchorage. Following a jury trial, Hall was found guilty of first-degree and second-degree murder. Judge Rene Gonzalez sentenced Hall to a total of 159 years to serve for the murders. The convictions and sentences were upheld on direct appeal in 1998 and 1999. In the following decades, numerous courts affirmed the guilty verdicts and sentence through a series of lawsuits.

Following the 2012 United States Supreme Court decision in Miller v. Alabama and the 2023 Alaska Supreme Court decision in Fletcher v. State, in 2025 the superior court ordered Hall to be resentenced because he was a juvenile at the time of the murders. Judge Peterson held multiple sentencing hearings in 2026 where he heard witness testimony and victim impact statements. Following the sentencing hearings, Judge Peterson reviewed the entirety of the jury trial and issued his decision.

Judge Peterson agreed with Judge Gonzalez that Hall was a worst offender, that Hall had a history of repeated assaultive behavior, and that Hall actually committed two first-degree murders given his conduct in killing Stanley Honeycutt. Pursuant to the United States Supreme Court and Alaska Supreme Court decisions, Judge Peterson resentenced Hall to the maximum allowable term given the facts of the case – 99 years.

Assistant Attorney General Daniel Shorey of the Office of Special Prosecutions handled the matter in 2026. Retired Alaska State Trooper Darlene Turner led the homicide investigation. Former prosecutor James Fayette, handled the matter from indictment through trial, and post-conviction applications for more than 30 years.

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