Burglar Caught because of Alarm System and Sharp Eyes





After a burglar triggered a burglar alarm on Sunday evening, the homeowners responded to their home to find that their home had indeed been burglarized, troopers reported on Monday.

The homeowners called in the burglary to Fairbanks-based troopers and they initiated a response to the residence north of Nenana near mile 325 of the Parks Highway. While en route to the scene, troopers saw a suspicious man walking the highway and so stopped him and questioned him. The investigation would find that the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Vance Cadiente of Anchorage had burglarized the home.

As the investigation unfolded, it was found that Cadiente had broken a window to gain entry then, “had taken a bath, ate the homeowner’s food and drank their beer, then stole 2 firearms, ammunition, ATV keys, garage door opener.” He then fled the area on foot. It was apparent that he intended to return as he had stolen keys and the garage door opener.

Cadiente was transported to Fairbanks and remanded to the correctional center there on charges of Burglary I, Theft II (X2) & IV, Criminal Mischief III, and Misconduct Involving Weapons V.

He was held without bail pending arraignment.



