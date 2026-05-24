Cape Fox Leadership Applauds Presidential Signing of Congressman Begich’s Legislation







WASHINGTON, D.C. – Last week, the President signed H.R. 2815, the Cape Fox Land Entitlement Finalization Act of 2025, legislation Congressman Nick Begich (R-AK) led in the House to resolve a long-standing Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) land entitlement issue for Cape Fox Corporation and the Native Village of Saxman.

“This signing is an important victory for the people of Saxman seeking certainty and opportunity after decades of delay,” said Congressman Nick Begich. “This law helps bring closure to an unresolved ANCSA entitlement issue by giving Cape Fox the flexibility to secure lands that are more practical and economically beneficial for its shareholders. It also reinforces Congress’s commitment to honoring the intent of ANCSA while supporting responsible development and long-term growth opportunities in Southeast Alaska. I commend the leadership at Cape Fox for their partnership and years of effort on this issue.”

“Cape Fox Corporation thanks Representative Begich and the entire Alaska Congressional Delegation for their leadership and tireless work to secure passage of this historic legislation,” said Clifford Blair, President Cape Fox Corporation Board of Directors. “After nearly 20 years of pursuing a legislative solution, Cape Fox has finally completed its ANCSA land entitlement. This law fulfills a long-standing promise to the Saxman community and opens the door to new opportunities for land access, energy development, and economic growth,”

The legislation authorizes the conveyance of federal land within the Tongass National Forest to Cape Fox Corporation while waiving outdated statutory requirements that prevented the corporation from finalizing its land entitlement under ANCSA.

Under the legislation, Cape Fox Corporation will be permitted to select approximately 180 acres of federal land outside of its original selection boundary, allowing the corporation to finalize its remaining entitlement under ANCSA. The bill also preserves public access easements and protects valid existing rights on the conveyed lands.

H.R. 2815 passed the House and Senate with bipartisan support before being signed into law on May 19, 2026.

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