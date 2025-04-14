Congressman Nick Begich Introduces Cape Fox Land Entitlement Finalization Act





WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Nick Begich (R-AK) introduced H.R. 2815, the Cape Fox Land Entitlement Finalization Act of 2025, legislation that would resolve long-standing issues under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) and support critical infrastructure and economic development in Southeast Alaska.

The bill authorizes the conveyance of approximately 180.3 acres of federal land in the Tongass National Forest to Cape Fox Corporation, the Alaska Native Village Corporation for Saxman, Alaska, to fulfill its remaining ANCSA land entitlement. This land connects previously conveyed parcels and supports the development of a road and transmission line linking the Mahoney Lake hydroelectric site to the Beaver Falls Power Grida – a project vital to energy development and renewable power in the region.

“Access to land is foundational to the self-determination and economic success of Alaska Native communities,” said Congressman Nick Begich. “For decades, Cape Fox shareholders have faced unnecessary barriers to fulfilling their ANCSA entitlements which has in turn hindered energy development. This legislation will allow Cape Fox to build a stronger future for Saxman and the surrounding region. I’m proud to carry this effort forward and stand with Southeast Alaska in advancing energy independence, economic growth, and respect for the promises made under ANCSA. It’s about advancing opportunity and investing in Southeast Alaska’s future.”

“Cape Fox Corporation is grateful to Representative Begich for moving this important legislation forward,” said Chris Luchtefeld CEO of Cape Fox Corporation. “Passage of this bill will allow Cape Fox to finally advance important economic development projects after 50 years of waiting to settle their ANCSA entitlement.”

What the Cape Fox Land Entitlement Finalization Act Does

Waives ANCSA’s “core township” selection requirement to authorize Cape Fox’s selection of the identified parcel.

to authorize Cape Fox’s selection of the identified parcel. Directs the Secretary of the Interior to convey the surface estate of 180.3 acres to Cape Fox Corporation.

to convey the of 180.3 acres to Cape Fox Corporation. Conveys the subsurface estate to Sealaska Corporation to prevent a split estate and align with ANCSA practices.

to to prevent a split estate and align with ANCSA practices. Reserves a public access easement consistent with Section 17(b) of ANCSA.

Congressman Begich’s bill reflects a consistent precedent in Congress of addressing incomplete ANCSA entitlements. It reinforces a bipartisan commitment to Alaska Native self-determination, strengthens the regional economy, and supports Alaska’s energy future.

Senator Lisa Murkowski and Senator Dan Sullivan have introduced the Senate version of this legislation.



