



Celebrating a century of game-changers: Alaska Air National Guard celebrates 100 years of aerial refueling with flyover event

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska —The 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, is scheduled to conduct KC-135 Stratotanker flyovers across Alaska starting at approximately 10:30 a.m., June 27 as a part of the U.S. Air Force’s commemoration of 100 years of aerial refueling excellence.

The North and South routes and times are listed in the chart below and on the 168th Wing social media. https://www.facebook.com/168thWing @168thwing

The KC-135s are scheduled to fly over Central Village, Fort Yukon, Deadhorse, Utqiagvik (Barrow), Point Hope, Kotzebue, Noorvik, Selawik, Huslia, Delta Junction, Tok, Gulkana Valdez, Palmer, Wasilla, Kenai, Holy Cross, Anvik, Kaltag, Nulato, Koyukuk, Galena, Ruby, Tanana, and Nenana.

“It is an honor to serve and represent the legacy of those who served before us on an important mission of refueling,” said Capt. Steven Billa, 168th Wing KC-135 pilot. “It is an amazing heritage to be serving on aircraft that have been involved in many conflicts defending our way of life.”

Today the 168th Wing continues to fuel the fight and enables unrivaled global reach and rapid global mobility all over the world to partners and allies.

“We are proud to represent our community,” said Lt. Col. Jeffrey Boesche, 168th Wing KC-135 pilot. “These flyovers are a tribute to those who have served our great state and nation and a thank you to our communities who support from the North to the South of our state, from the rural communities to our larger cities. We are proud to support and serve with you.”

The 168th Wing continues to extend the range of aircraft conducting mid-air refueling. The KC-135 Stratotanker provides the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 60 years.

“Our refueling air crews and wing team provide air refueling and deliver gas worldwide, ensuring our partners and allies go the distance to protect and defend,” said Master Sgt. Keith Rowan, 168th Wing KC-135 Boom Operator. “Air Refueling from the beginning has deterred aggression around the world.”

The flyovers performed by the 168th Wing during any special event serve as an additional training opportunity for the pilots and ground crews and are scheduled, if operational mission allows, as part of the regular and mandatory proficiency training required to keep aircrews current and qualified at zero additional cost to taxpayers.

Members of the public are invited to tag the 168th Wing on social media in photos and videos of the flyover with hashtags #OperationCentennialContact #GlobalReach #168thWing #AlaskaNationalGuard

With 100 years of experience, today’s U.S. Air Force air refueling capabilities deliver unrivaled rapid global reach for U.S. forces and our Allies and partners through the mobility air forces fleet of KC-46, KC-135 and KC-10 tankers. Aerial refueling serves as a force multiplier, increasing the speed, range, lethality, flexibility and versatility of combat aircraft. Tankers also carry cargo and passengers, perform aeromedical evacuations, and enable strategic deterrence for the United States.

“Air refueling propels our Nation’s air power across the skies, unleashing its full potential,” said Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander. “It connects our strategic vision with operational reality, ensuring we can reach any corner of the globe with unwavering speed and precision. Air refueling embodies our resolve to defend freedom and project power, leaving an indelible mark on aviation history.”

Innovation and tenacity, hallmark characteristics of Airmen throughout the service’s history, delivered the game-changing capability, once deemed impossible.

In the continued pursuit of advanced capabilities and increased endurance, U.S. Army Air Service aviators pulled off the impossible on June 27, 1923. On that day, 1st Lt. Virgil Hine and 1st Lt. Frank W. Seifert, flying a DH-4B, passed gasoline through a hose to another DH-4B flying beneath it carrying Capt. Lowell H. Smith and 1st Lt. John P. Richter, accomplishing the first aerial refueling.

One hundred years later, the U.S. Air Force celebrates these Airmen’s tenacity and innovation that is still thriving in Airmen’s spirits today.

This critical capability is essential for the Department of Defense’s most vital missions. To remain relevant in the current and future security environments, the Air Force is in the process of recapitalizing its tanker fleet with the ongoing acquisition of the KC-46A and accelerating its pursuit of the next-generation air refueling system (NGAS), announced in March – propelling forward the capability developed and entrusted to Airmen a century ago.

“As we embark on the next 100 years of air refueling, we will continue to strengthen our air mobility excellence,” said Minihan. “We must leverage the remarkable capabilities of air refueling to preserve peace, protect freedom, and bring hope to the world. As Mobility Airmen, we write the next chapter of air refueling.”

Air Mobility Command salutes the visionaries who challenged the status quo of yesteryears while we inspire the next generation of dreamers and out-of-the-box thinkers for the challenges ahead.

-30-



