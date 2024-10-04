Celebrating Áakʼw Tá Hít, the new hub for environmental science at University of Alaska Southeast





(JUNEAU) – Doors are open, and classes are in session at Áakʼw Tá Hít, University of Alaska Southeast’s new 11,200-square-foot facility dedicated to environmental science research and student learning. Located on the shore of Auke Bay and at the intersection of Alaska’s icefield, rainforest, mountain, wetland, and marine habitats, the purpose-built facility incorporates the classrooms, laboratories, and field research and SCUBA diving facilities necessary for scientists and students to address the complex environmental questions facing society.

Over 100 people gathered on September 20th for a Grand Opening Celebration and Community Open House to mark the milestone in University of Alaska Southeast’s commitment to environmental science education and Alaska. Chancellor Aparna Palmer and Interim Provost Carin Silkaitis were joined by University and local leaders, including Siekoonie Fran Houston, Yaanishtuk Mike Tagaban, Senator Jesse Kiehl and Representative Andi Story, CBJ Assemblyperson Wade Bryson, and former Chancellors Karen Carey and John Pugh to celebrate the new building.

The event, hosted by Interim Provost Silkaitis, began with three dances by the Tlingit & Haida Tribal Elders Dance Group, led by Margaret Haube. Siekoonie Fran Houston, Áakʼw Ḵwáan tribal spokesperson, opened the remarks with stories of the area. Yaanishtuk Mike Tagaban, Thunderbird House leader, thanked the University for “investing in this building and the study of our environment.”

X̱’unei Lance Twitchell, Professor of Alaska Native Languages, led the crowd in a Lingít language call-and-response pronunciation lesson for Áakʼw Tá Hít. The building is the first at University of Alaska Southeast to receive a primary name in Lingít. Áakʼw Tá Hít translates to House at the Head of the Little Lake (Bay). The building sits on the traditional territory of the Áakʼw Ḵwáan on Lingít Aaní, also known as Juneau.

The event culminated with University and community leaders participating in a shared ribbon-cutting on the building’s exterior observation deck overlooking Auke Bay. Guests were invited to tour the facility’s classrooms and laboratories after the ribbon-cutting.

Interim Provost Silkaitis remarked, “Áakʼw Tá Hít embodies the spirit of Alaska’s future, empowering students, researchers, and the broader community to address some of our most pressing environmental challenges. By providing state-of-the-art facilities and a collaborative space for exploration and innovation, this building is more than just a home for learning—it’s a beacon for environmental leadership, grounded in the unique ecosystems and rich cultural heritage of Alaska. Here, we are empowering the next generation of scientists to forge solutions that benefit not only Alaska, but the world!”

“This building makes me want to be a student again,” commented guest Steven Ball, General Manager of the Coeur Alaska Kensington Mine, a UAS donor and employer of Environmental Science graduates.

University of Alaska Southeast’s long-term vision and years of planning funded the design and construction of Áakʼw Tá Hít. The building sits on land acquired from NOAA and is adjacent to the UAS Anderson Building for Marine Biology, located on the ocean-side portion of the Juneau Campus. The $16 million project was designed by Northwind Architects and constructed by Blazy Construction, both Alaska-based companies. The building’s design supports collaboration between researchers, faculty, students, and visitors. From a research standpoint, the building is equipped architecturally, mechanically, and electrically for maximum flexibility. The modern structure employs a high-performance envelope system, a pressure-equalizing rain-screen cladding system, and an energy-efficient air-source heat pump system for heating and cooling.

University of Alaska Southeast offers a rich cadre of faculty in its Natural Sciences programs, including Environmental Science, Environmental Research, Environmental Studies, Fisheries and Ocean Sciences, Biology, Marine Biology, and Mathematics. Courses offered at Áakʼw Tá Hít this fall include Sustainable Resource Management, Earth and Environment, Hydrology, and General Physics. UAS also offers free Alaska Native Language classes. The Spring 2025 Schedule will be released on October 28, and Open Registration begins on November 11.

