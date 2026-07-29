Coast Guard awards contract for construction of housing and maintenance support facility in Seward











WASHINGTON – The Coast Guard awarded a design-build contract valued at approximately $9.8 million to Orion Construction Inc. of Wasilla on July 20, 2026. The contract covers construction of six housing units and one maintenance support building in Seward.

This infrastructure project is funded by the Fiscal Year 2022 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. These new housing units are a key element of the Coast Guard’s efforts to homeport a Fast Response Cutter in Seward, providing modern facilities for assigned Coast Guard personnel and their families. This housing project accelerates Coast Guard investments in shore infrastructure facilities in Seward, designed to improve quality of life and enhance operational readiness for critical missions.

“These new housing units and maintenance facility are essential to supporting our personnel and families as we expand the Coast Guard footprint in Seward,” said Rear Adm. Bob Little, commander, U.S. Coast Guard Arctic District. “This investment gives our crews safe, modern accommodations and strengthens our ability to achieve operational excellence and mission success in Alaska and the Arctic region.”

The contract includes four four-bedroom housing units and two three-bedroom units. The housing units, including one in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, will be built in duplexes. The work also includes site development, utility infrastructure, and landscaping. Construction is expected to be completed by January 2028.

Six Fast Response Cutters have been delivered to Alaska to date. These cutters provide enhanced capabilities for missions such as search and rescue, fishery patrols, drug and migrant interdiction, national defense, and ports, waterways, and coastal security. The crew of the new Fast Response Cutter will primarily operate in the Aleutian Islands, Bering Sea, Gulf of Alaska, and North Pacific Ocean. Coast Guard Cutter Frederick Mann was commissioned in May and is temporarily homeported in Kodiak until facilities in Seward are ready.

The Coast Guard is assessing additional critical infrastructure and housing needs in both locations to support the arrival of new assets, ensuring the United States is prepared to defend its interests and meet emerging challenges in the Arctic for decades to come.

For more information, Shore Programs.