Senate Appropriators Advance Three More Bills with Alaska Priorities





Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, voted to advance three bills for Fiscal Year 2025 (FY 2025) last week that contain significant investments for Alaska priorities. The measures are for Transportation, Housing and Urban Development; Commerce, Science, Justice; and State and Foreign Operations. All three were approved in committee on a strong bipartisan basis and will now advance to the Senate floor for consideration.

“Whether affordable housing, safer air travel, modern infrastructure, fisheries health, or public safety, I worked hard to address Alaska’s most pressing needs and priorities through these bills,” Murkowski said. “While the investments they contain aren’t final, yet, I will continue to push for their enactment so that communities across Alaska can realize the significant benefits they will provide.”

Highlights from the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development (THUD) Bill

Infrastructure Investments

Senator Murkowski annually prioritizes infrastructure investments, and the THUD bill funds an array of projects and programs to address Alaska’s needs across all modes of transportation, affordable housing, and critical community infrastructure.

The bill reported today out of the THUD subcommittee continues the Senator’s track record of seeking and securing federal funding for programs and projects that are important to Alaska. This year’s measure will again provide the vast majority of the State of Alaska’s FY 2025 transportation-related spending for roads, bridges, airports, ports, and more.

Notably, the bill builds on the important work of Alaska’s Congressional Delegation in the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 to reestablish an Alaska specific program for aviation safety. The bill includes $25 million to fully fund the Don Young Alaska Aviation Safety Initiative to advance Alaska aviation safety efforts—providing new funding for the FAA’s infrastructure investments to improve the safety of Alaska’s airspace and aircraft operations.

Murkowski added funding to continue the Denali Commission’s Access and Waterfront Programs, which address rural transportation needs and the planning design and construction of ports and harbors in Alaska’s coastal communities.

The bill also provides robust funding for discretionary grant programs funded by the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (IIJA) that have provided significant benefits to Alaska. The measure includes $550 million in additional funding for the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Discretionary Grant program, which provides investment opportunities for road, rail, transit, and port projects. Since the enactment of the IIJA, the RAISE program has funded 10 projects in Alaska totaling approximately $125 million.

Similarly, the THUD bill bolsters the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) with $200 million for FY 2025. The PIDP program has made significant investments in Alaska’s essential port and harbor infrastructure including a historic $68.7 million award to the Don Young Port of Alaska. Since the IIJA’s enactment, Alaska has received approximately $184 million across 11 projects.

Safeguarding the Essential Air Service

The THUD bill fully funds the Essential Air Service (EAS) program at $423 million. With 82% of Alaska’s communities off the road system, the EAS provides critical funding so that Alaskan communities have access to scheduled air service. Murkowski ensured the program was fully funded so that rural communities across the state can remain connected by air travel.

Housing

One of the top issues facing Alaskans is the lack of affordable housing, which Murkowski is working diligently to address. In the FY 2025 THUD bill, she ensured increases for a number of grant programs for the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Office of Community Planning and Development (CPD), including the HOME Investment Partnership Program and the Self-Help Homeownership Opportunity Program.

Murkowski was also instrumental in ensuring funding for programs in HUD’s Office of Public and Indian Housing, including Tribal HUD-VA Supportive Housing vouchers. She also oversaw a more than $100 million increase in the agency’s formula grants, which will go to new construction and rehabilitation of affordable Indian housing.





