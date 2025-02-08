Coast Guard ends search for missing aircraft near Nome





JUNEAU, Alaska — The Coast Guard ended its search for a missing aircraft with 10 people aboard after it was located Friday afternoon approximately 34 miles southeast of Nome.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew located the aircraft wreckage and lowered two rescue swimmers down to the aircraft. The rescue swimmers located three individuals in the forward part of the aircraft showing no signs of life. The remaining seven people are believed to be inside the aircraft, which was inaccessible due to the condition of the plane. The Coast Guard determined the severity of the wreckage was beyond the possibility of survival.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to all those impacted by this tragic event during this unimaginably difficult time,” said Lt. Matthew Fenstermacher, the command duty officer at the 17th Coast Guard District.

On-scene weather at the time of the accident was 29-35 mph winds and snowing with two miles of visibility.

