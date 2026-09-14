Coast Guard, good Samaritans respond to vessel taking on water near Long Island

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ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The Coast Guard and good Samaritan vessel crews responded to a fishing vessel that began taking on water near Long Island Thursday night.

Coast Guard Sector Western Alaska & U.S. Arctic watchstanders received a VHF radio distress call at approximately 9:15 p.m.,Thursday from the crew of the fishing vessel Emily Rose. The vessel reported they had struck a rock and were rapidly flooding with four crewmembers aboard.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak to support the response.

Good Samaritan vessels Lady Sea and Jacklyn W responded to the broadcast and navigated toward the Emily Rose.

The Coast Guard aircrew and good Samaritan fishing vessel crews delivered dewatering pumps to the vessel. The crew of the Lady Sea tied the vessels together to keep the Emily Rose pinned against the shore.

Once the tide fell and grounded the vessel, the crew of the Emily Rose applied patches to the source of the flooding and tested the integrity of the patch at the next high tide.

The crew of the Lady Sea towed the Emily Rose approximately 11 miles to Fuller Boat Yard in Kodiak for further assessment and repairs.

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Frederick Mann (WPC 1160) arrived on scene to escort and monitor the situation.

“Emily Rose and her crew made it home safe today because Alaskan mariners show up for each other and were monitoring Channel 16 for emergency broadcasts,” said Lt. Cmdr. Amanda Faulkner, Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator at Coast Guard Sector Western Alaska & U.S. Arctic. “Thank you to the relentless efforts of the crews of the Lady Sea, Jacklyn W and the many others willing to respond last night.”