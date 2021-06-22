Coast Guard rescues Four people near Valdez







JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard rescued four people from a beached vessel after it began taking on water approximately 12 nautical miles southwest of Valdez, Tuesday.

A Coast Guard Station Valdez 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew was diverted to the scene, deployed their skiff, embarked all four people, and transported them back to Valdez. All four people were reported to be in stable condition and declined medical care.

Watchstanders at the Sector Anchorage command center received a call at approximately 10 p.m. from the operator of the 26-foot vessel, Serenity, reporting the vessel was taking on water. The four people were able to beach the vessel and tie it off to a tree.

“The mariner was using all the tools he had which was great,” said Cory Cichoracki, Sector Anchorage command duty officer. “After they called us on VHF radio, they activated their VHF digital selective calling (DSC). Their DSC was properly installed, with GPS tied in, and registered. I believe it contributed to the timely response of the Station Valdez crew.”

There was no reported pollution, and the owner plans to arrange for salvage.

-USCG-