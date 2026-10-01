Coast Guard rescues boater after vessel sinks near Murder Cove











KODIAK, Alaska — The Coast Guard rescued a man Monday after his boat reportedly sank near Murder Cove.

The survivor was reported to be in stable condition.

Coast Guard Sector Southeast Alaska watchstanders received a report at 10:28 a.m. Monday that a boater was last heard from near Murder Cove at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday aboard the 40-foot wooden fishing vessel Tyee.

The boater reportedly departed Sitka Friday and intended to arrive in Ketchikan on Monday evening or Tuesday.

After unsuccessful attempts to contact him by VHF radio and cellphone, watchstanders launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka and the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Pike (WPB 87365).

At approximately 3 p.m., watchstanders received a report that a fishing vessel acting as a good Samaritan had located an ice chest and life raft in Murder Cove.

The Coast Guard helicopter aircrew located the man at approximately 5 p.m. on the shore of Admiralty Island two miles east of Murder Cove.

The crew hoisted him aboard the helicopter in stable condition and transported him to Sitka for treatment by awaiting EMS.

According to the survivor, he donned a survival suit and entered a life raft after his vessel began taking on water and sank around 5 p.m. He then swam to shore after his life raft also began taking on water.

“In the unforgiving waters of Southeast Alaska, preparation makes the difference between tragedy and survival,” said Cmdr. Rianne Troutman, search and rescue mission coordinator for Coast Guard Sector Southeast Alaska. “The survivor donning an immersion suit drastically extended his survival time and gave our search crews the fighting chance needed to bring him home safely. We cannot overstate the importance of carrying proper cold-water survival gear, filing a float plan, and ensuring your safety equipment is accessible before an emergency occurs.”

For more information, contact the Arctic District Public Affairs Office at uscgalaska@uscg.mil.