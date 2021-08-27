Coast Guard Rescues Four after Fishing Vessel Runs Aground near Dutch Harbor

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Coast Guard rescued four people Thursday after a fishing vessel ran aground near Dutch Harbor. A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew deployed from aboard Cutter Bertholf and hoisted all four survivors from a rock near the grounded fishing vessel Endurance, approximately one mile west of Egg Island, near the entrance to Beaver Inlet, Unalaska. They were flown to Dutch Harbor and placed in the care of awaiting EMS with no injuries reported at the time of transfer. Watchstanders in the Coast Guard 17th District command center in Juneau received a transferred call via satellite phone emergency dispatch from the Endurance at 10:57 p.m. Wednesday, stating they had run aground, were severely listing, and taking on water.

Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf, located about 30 miles northwest of the Endurance when the call came in, was diverted to respond. Bertholf’s crew launched a small boat and helicopter crew. The helicopter crew arrived on scene just after midnight to find all four survivors huddled on a rock with the tide coming in. They had escaped the grounded vessel on a skiff. All four were wearing life jackets.

“This case showcased the tremendous teamwork of Bertholf’s entire crew to include our embarked helicopter detachment from Air Station Kodiak,” said Capt. Timothy Brown, Bertholf’s commanding officer. “Thankfully, these mariners were well-prepared for emergency, and took the proper actions in time to notify the Coast Guard and get off the vessel. We were very fortunate to be close by and able to arrive on scene quickly.” The Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the grounding, as well as monitoring the grounded vessel.