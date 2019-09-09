Coast Guard, Salvage Crews Rescue Remaining Golden Ray Crew Members in St. Simon Sound

Click on images to download the high-resolution version.
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Coast Guard and salvage crews extracted the remaining four Golden Ray crewmembers Monday in St. Simons Sound near Brunswick, Georgia.
The crewmembers were transported by a Coast Guard Station Brunswick 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew to Glenn County EMS for further medical evaluation.
Salvage crews were transported by Coast Guard to the vessel at 8:22 a.m. to assess the vessel’s hull and at approximately 1 p.m., Monday, it was confirmed the remaining four crew members were still alive inside the Golden Ray and an extraction plan was developed to safely rescue them.
Three crew members were safely extracted from the vessel at approximately 3 p.m. and the fourth and final crew member was safely extracted at 5:50 p.m.
Coast Guard units and partner agencies involved in the response:
The Port of Brunswick Captain of the Port (COTP) has established an emergency safety zone in St. Simons Sound. Vessels are not authorized within .5 miles of the Golden Ray, which is laid over on its side.
The Coast Guard has shifted operations completely to environmental protection, removing the vessel safely and resuming commerce.
Source: USCG
Written by: PA Detachment Jacksonville online newsroom on Sep 9, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News