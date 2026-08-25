Coast Guard suspends search for man overboard in Sawmill Bay

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Watch standers at U.S. Coast Guard Sector Western Alaska & U.S. Arctic received a report of a crew member falling overboard from the fishing vessel Inlet Sunrise in Sawmill Bay at approximately 12:07 a.m. Sunday.

Following a ten-hour search by the U.S. Coast Guard, Good Samaritans, and Alaska State Troopers, the search was suspended at 10:45 a.m., pending the development of new information.

A Coast Guard Station Valdez boat crew in a response boat – medium deployed to search the area and were accompanied by a U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and approximately ten Good Samaritan vessels.

The on-scene weather conditions were 5 mph winds and calm seas with an air temperature of 49 degrees.

“Our deepest condolences are with the families, colleagues and crewmembers affected by this incident,” said Capt. Joel Carse, sector commander for U.S. Coast Guard Sector Western Alaska & U.S. Arctic. “Maritime conditions in Alaska can be inherently dangerous. The U.S. Coast Guard and our partners are committed to a thorough investigation to fully understand what happened in order to prevent future tragedies like this from occurring. We encourage all mariners to take safety precautions when working on and around the water.”

-USCG-