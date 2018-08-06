“Command from God” Prompts Former South Carolina GOP Leader to Maliciously Stab Mother’s Dog to Death

Former Georgia Republican Party leader Todd Kincannon, age 37, was arrested after a July 26th incident at his parents’ home in Simpsonville, Georgia.

Police responded to the senior Kincannon home early in the morning on July 26th to find a bloody Kincannon out on his parent’s front porch with cuts to his arms and hands and covered with canine hair while wearing just his underwear, police report.

Inside the home’s kitchen, police would find Kincannon’s mother’s dog, Bailey, lying dead in a puddle of blood. He had been stabbed multiple times. The mother would report that Kincannon choked and stabbed the 10-year-old beagle/cattle dog mix to death

Kincannon told police, “I know I’m the second coming of Christ and I got a command from God to do it.”He went on to say, “Every 1,000 years Jesus needs a sacrifice and blood must be spilt.” He continued speaking to officers saying, “The last time you saw me, you didn’t recognize me, I’m Jesus. I’m not making it up. I have a sign.”

Kincannon, a former lawyer, told police that he would undergo a psychiatric evaluation, but “from a legal standpoint you know, it’s in the state constitution that God is a sovereign and I honestly think he told me to do it.”

He has been arrested on charges of ill-treatment of animals.

Kincannon was for a brief time the Executive Director and General Counsel for the South Carolina Republicans. His tenure lasted 3 months.

He would also lose his law license in 2015 for what is reported as "engaging in unbecoming antics in court and sending a variety of threatening and disturbing emails and faxes to people related to the court processes."







Kincannon was also indicted on charges by a grand jury charging him with kidnapping and aggravated domestic violence in a 2015 case involving his wife. His wife has since filed for divorce. Kincannon stole the family dog in an effort to gain leverage in his divorce case.

In that 20015 case Kincannon threatened suicide. He was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation after that threat.

The suspect had his Twitter account shut down after making defamatory remarks about Texas gubernatorial candidate Wendy Davis. He had also made comments concerning the 2014 Ebola outbreak saying, “The protocol for a positive Ebola test should be immediate humane execution and sanitization of the whole area. That will save lives.” He also said “There’s just no other way with Ebola. We need to be napalming villages from the air right now.” On U.S. citizens who contracted the disease, “People with Ebola in the US need to be humanely put down immediately.”

Kincannon had tried to enter the election for the position of Georgia’s Attorney General and Probate Judge in the upcoming election, but was unable to do so because he couldn’t get to the clerk’s office to declare in person as he was under house arrest at the time.