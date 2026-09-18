Congressman Begich Marks Historic Freshman Milestone with 14TH Bill Passed by U.S. House

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“Alaskans sent me to Washington to get to work and deliver results for our state,” said Congressman Begich. “Today, with our 14th bill passing the House, we are continuing a historic pace, but the number itself is not what matters. What matters is what these bills mean for Alaska: lands returned, promises kept, traditions protected, opportunities restored, resources unlocked, and a stronger future for the next generation.”

H.R. 6021 protects an important Alaska Native cultural tradition by clarifying federal law regarding authentic Alaska Native articles of handicraft containing nonedible migratory bird parts. The legislation honors the legacy of Archie Cavanaugh and helps ensure that federal law recognizes and respects traditional Alaska Native craftsmanship and cultural practices.

The bill is the latest in a growing record of Alaska-focused legislation advanced during Begich’s first term. From resolving decades-old Alaska Native land and entitlement issues to restoring access to Alaska’s resources, strengthening Arctic security, advancing aviation and infrastructure priorities, and creating new opportunities for communities across the state, Begich has moved an aggressive Alaska agenda through Congress at a pace rarely seen from a freshman member.

The latest House passage builds on a first-term legislative record independently recognized by the Center for Effective Lawmaking (CEL). Six Begich-sponsored bills have already become law, tying the record for the most bills sponsored by a freshman House member to become law according to CEL.

The pace reflects a deliberate strategy Begich established from the beginning of his term: identify Alaska’s priorities early, build the relationships necessary to move them through Congress, and use every available legislative opportunity to deliver for Alaska.

H.R. 6021 now advances to the United States Senate for consideration.